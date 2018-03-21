Riding mower recalled, might mow backwards without warning

A riding lawnmower is being recalled due to the chance of it causing injury.
Briggs & Strutton is the company issued the recall.
The reverse-mow option switch can malfunction and allow the riding lawn mowers to unintentionally mow when being driven in a reverse direction, posing a risk of injury to bystanders.
According to the recall alert, "this recall involves Snapper, Simplicity and Massey Ferguson brand riding lawn mowers. The riding lawn mowers were sold in red/black or orange/black color combinations with a Snapper, Massey Fergusen or Simplicity logo on the hood. Riding mowers with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall. The model and serial numbers are located on the frame near the front tires. If a black dot is present on either the equipment ID label or the shipping crate label, the product has been repaired and is not included in the recall."
If you own one of the lawnmowers or think you might use the following information to schedule a repair: Briggs & Stratton at 800-227-3798 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.briggsandstratton.com and click on “Recalls & Warranty” for more information. Dealers can be found using the dealer locator at www.simplicitymfg.com , www.snapper.com , or www.masseylawn.com for more information.
