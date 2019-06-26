0 Rifles now the street weapon of choice due to easy access in our area, expert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A law enforcement analyst said rifles are now the street weapon of choice and are so easy to get access to.

That’s because they’re a lot cheaper.

Law enforcement analyst Bennie Cobb, who’s also a certified firearms and rifle instructor, said rifles are becoming the new trend while handguns are a thing of the past.

“You can order a Russian-made, a Chinese-made AK online for $150. Of course, you don’t have a permit or a license to carry a rifle,” he explained.

Just last week, FOX13 reported on a shootout at Huntington Hills Apartments in Frayser where cars were shot into, homes were shot at and children had to duck for cover.

Neighbors said they heard more than 100 gunshots. They told FOX13 it sounded like a rifle.

“I think they need to check the manufacturer or whoever selling the guns because they shouldn’t be that easy to get,” said Christopher McKnight, who lives in Memphis.

Cobb said background checks are unlikely to happen once rifles are purchased online and they’re readily available at gun shows.

According to the Shelby County Crime Commission, there were more than 320 weapon law violations in Memphis between January and March of this year.

That’s up compared to last year. The numbers do not break down how many rifle incidents were reported, but Cobb said the reason so many rifles are on the streets is because gun owners don’t expect to face tough penalties.

“The solution starts with the courts. The courts and the judges have to make sure that the sentences are strict and severe and certain,” said Cobb.

Cobb said he believes the penalties need to be increased for those who use rifles and cause bodily harm.

FOX13 researched the laws in Mississippi. If you shoot someone with a rifle who is not killed, you can be charged with aggravated assault and face anywhere from 1-20 years in jail.

Police in Mississippi said they are not seeing rifles as the gun of choice to the extent that analysts are seeing in other areas.

