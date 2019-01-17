0 Rise Foundation helps local families without bank accounts earn extra money through saving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - About eight percent of families nationally do not have a bank account, according to FDIC.

For many living in poverty, even opening an account can seem impossible.

The Rise Program said it can help save thousands.

People living in Frayser can earn a few thousand dollars thanks to a new savings program helping to fight poverty. Rise Foundation is offering the program in Frayser.

This is how the program works. For every dollar you save, Rise will match that with $2 after six months of saving.

The goal is to encourage people to open bank accounts and get out of poverty.

Jasper Moore, 27, has lived in Frayser all of her life, and she understands the importance of having a bank account.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“When I first started trying to open up a bank account, it was extremely hard for me because I wasn’t working at the time and opening up an account, that made it very difficult,” Moore said.

According to Bank on Memphis, 40 percent of the Memphis Metro area is considered unbanked or “underbanked.”

Rise Foundation, a nonprofit that works to help groups improve their credit, is teaming up with First Tennessee Bank and the Frayser community to offer a financial education and savings program.

“It’s frustrating because very seldom do we have job opportunities or class opportunities that not only teach us how to save our money but how to spend and how to budget,” Moore said.

The “Save Up Program” teaches people how to buy a home, a car or a computer. Once they commit to saving $1,000 the nonprofit will match that.

“So, if a person saves $1,000, Rise Foundation is going to give them $2,000 to go with that $1,000 which means a person will have $3,000,” said Pastor Ricky Floyd of Pursuit of God Church.

Members from Floyd’s congregation plan to attend the classes. Some training will be offered at his church.

“Just unfortunately in inner city homes people are not taught financial literacy, in inner city schools people are not taught financial literacy, and 99 percent of the church people are not taught financial literacy,” he said.

Floyd said lack of knowledge forces some of his members to rely on payday lenders and pawn shops, something Moore said is detrimental in her community.

Moore is planning on attending those classes. You can receive up to $3,000.

Below are important dates and locations regarding the program:

Save Up Orientation

Thursday, January 31st / 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. at Frayser Branch Library

​​​​​​​Frayser Class Cohort Session # 1

Begins January 17th through February 7th, 2019

at Frayser CDC Resource Center & Community Room

3684 N. Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38127

Morning Class: 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Evening Class: 5:45 p.m – 8:00 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.