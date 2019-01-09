Rising Mississippi River water levels causing flood concerns in parts of Mid-South

The Mississippi River’s water levels are rising.
In Osceola, Arkansas, the Mississippi River water is already above flood stage. People living in the area said they’re happy the city itself isn’t likely to see any flooding.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the river area for at least the next week.
Brothers Billy and Allan Robertson said they come here often to fish and enjoy the views. It’s become one of their favorite pastimes in retirement.
But it is something they’ll have to wait to do again.
“Luckily we’re retired, so we’ve got a lot of time, but a lot of it is looking and gaging ourselves,” Allan Robertson said.
The NWS said the waters along the Mississippi will crest at about 32 feet. That’s about four feet above flood stage.
The NWS said the Mississippi’s water levels in Osceola will crest Tuesday. The river will be back below flood stage by Jan. 15.
