0 Rising of Mississippi River has resulted in Tunica Cutoff flooding, forcing residents from homes

TUNICA, Miss. - People in the Tunica Cutoff are facing new flooding. Many of them were flooded out of their homes in February.

Some were forced out again just a few weeks ago as the river began to rise a second time.

Now the Mississippi River has started to rise again, and it has already left parts of the community outside the levee protection, with water creeping in.

The water is also blocking a main road.

Homeowners said the amount of water upriver and flooding in the Midwest concern them.

They are worried because that water has to come right down the Mississippi.

John May, a resident, said he has not spent more than three nights in his camp house this year because of flooding.

One of those nights, he had to quickly leave.

“And my wife wanted to spend the night and the water rose on us, about a foot on us that night and I was a little concerned driving out Sunday morning,” May said.

May said none of the flooding compares to the flood in 2011, when much of Tunica Cutoff was underwater.

Many of the homes were extensively damaged in that flood and a lot of people chose not to rebuild in that community.

