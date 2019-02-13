0 Rising waters continue to cause flooding across Mid-South

Towns all over the Mid-South experienced flooding issues Tuesday.

Rising waters continue to make an impact across Shelby County.

In north Shelby County, deputies cut off Stewart Road after waters took over the street on Tuesday.

That is near the Lakeland border. SCSO deputies are warning drivers in Lakeland to be extremely careful. Excess flooding near the Loosahatchie River poured onto Stewart Road between Brunswick and Old Brunswick Roads.

Nearby flooding has some people in the area taking a look at infrastructure.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen, but I think we can get it right,” said Kevin Webber, a new property owner.

Webber is the new owner of a ranch off Old Brunswick.

Much of the land near his new property is flooded by the rising waters.

“I love it. This is where I want to be,” Webber said. “It’s nice. It’s going to be a whole lot nicer in about three months. We’re going to build up the property, get some horses out here and get this pasture right.”

Webber’s ranch sits across the street from Stewart Road. He told FOX13 he's working to build infrastructure on property to prevent the flooding.

He knows the river will rise, but he hopes when he's finished with his work the flooding won't be as bad.

“It always gets bad over there,” Webber said. “I’m not sure how they can prevent that.”

Right now, FOX13 is working to learn if this road could be open Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FOX13 traveled to Trumann and Blytheville, Arkansas for flooding reports. We also went to Dyersburg, Tennessee because of storm damage.

Our crew saw a subdivision underwater on Primrose Lane in Trumann. A lady we spoke to said her garage is still under water.

We could not see the road in parts of Truman because the water was so deep. Water covered most of a road surrounding Trumann Elementary School.

In Blytheville, we saw several roads were under water as well.

Dyersburg had a mudslide off a hill on McCullah Chapel Rd.

Gerald Canada works for Dyer County. He and his crew worked to clear debris from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“It’s just mother nature, you know,” Canada said.

He said they made sure no one tried to drive through the dangerous conditions throughout the night.

“We won’t let them through till we got it cleaned up,” Canada said.

Both Trumann and Blytheville school districts were closed because of flooding. We will update you about when they plan to open.

