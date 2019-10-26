River Arts Festival is ready for the rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The forecast called for rain, but the River Arts festival said the show must go on.
The event is the largest fine arts festival in the Mid-South and nearly 25,000 people attended last year's event.
There are more than 190 different mediums: glass wood, wearable fibers, 2D and 3D art, sculptures, leathers, jewelry and a variety of different one of a kind items you can only find at the festival.
Vendors were setting up Friday afternoon when FOX13 stopped by.
Kelley Morice, the festival's director of marketing, told FOX13 that despite the rainy weather, vendors and artists want to meet people and enjoy the art.
"Just wear some rain gear and come down because they are in tents. You can walk up and get into their tents and shops. They love to have conversations and meet you so don't let the weather keep you away," Morice said.
The festival kicks off Saturday Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. and will go until 9 p.m.
There is a charge of $5 per person, but it's free after 5 p.m. and children under 10 are free.
Sunday's festivities are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police release new details on I-240 shooting suspect
- Memphis mother demanding action after video shows her daughter being beaten up at school
- GoFundMe set up for Germantown student killed Monday during severe weather
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}