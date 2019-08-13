Riverdale Middle School and Elementary on lock-down after police pursuit nearby

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Parents have been alerted after a police incident near a Germantown school.
Officers in Germantown are chasing two suspects in the Howard and McVay area.
Both Riverdale Middle School and Elementary School are on lockdown at the time.
Busses plan to run as normal. All bus riders will be picked up.
Walkers will be ushered into the building.
Car riders will not be accepted into the building until the lockdown has passed.
Parents are advised to keep your children home until you have been notified.
No tardies will be issued to any GMSD district today.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates on the investigation.
