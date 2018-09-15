Roaches, rats found inside another Shelby County school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County School District found signs of pests in another school, just weeks after Kirby High School was closed indefinitely due to rodent problems.
The Shelby County School District said they have started the process of inspecting all schools again after the pest infestation at Kirby.
FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo uncovered SCS found roaches inside an elementary school’s cafeteria.
We got our hands on the recent inspection report from the Health Department, and Cummings Elementary School received a 98 – despite the report noting the roaches and rat problems.
Prior to the start of the new school year in August, the school received a perfect 100 score.
Why the problem was just uncovered recently, and the next step for the school -- on FOX13 News at 10.
