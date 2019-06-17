Road closed, driver airlifted to hospital after overturned dump truck wreck

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a dump truck overturned in Shelby County.
The crash happened at Brunswick Rd. and Osborn Monday morning.
Deputies told FOX13 the driver of the truck was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
This is a single-vehicle crash. Both lanes of traffic are shut down at this time.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
