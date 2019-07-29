Road closed following fatal 4-car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has died following a 4-car crash in Westwood on Sunday.
At approximately 8:50 pm, Memphis police responded to an accident in the 600 block of West Mitchell Road.
According to police, one male and one female were both exported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police also confirmed that one male was pronounced dead on the scene.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Mitchell are closed from Ford Road to Weaver Road.
