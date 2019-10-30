Road closures announced ahead of ESPN GameDay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - ESPN's GameDay is coming to Memphis and it could affect your commute.
According to an official release, starting tonight at midnight after the Elton John concert B.B. King will be closed between MLK Boulevard. and Peabody Place until Saturday evening.
Traffic will be diverted Eastbound to Danny Thomas.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- SCS board votes to close Southwest Early College High School
- Memphis pastor who admitted to sexual assault reportedly starting a new church
- Petition started to shut down McKamey Manor, haunted house that requires 40-page waiver
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}