  • Road closures announced ahead of ESPN GameDay

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - ESPN's GameDay is coming to Memphis and it could affect your commute. 

    According to an official release, starting tonight at midnight after the Elton John concert B.B. King will be closed between MLK Boulevard. and Peabody Place until Saturday evening.

    Traffic will be diverted Eastbound to Danny Thomas. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories