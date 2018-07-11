  • Road closures planned for I-240, Poplar Avenue this weekend

    Memphis drivers traveling on a popular interstate will experience delays and closures this weekend. 

    The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a stretch of Poplar Avenue for construction activities and utility work. 

    From 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, Poplar Avenue will be closed in both directions at the Interstate 240 interchange. 

    Some ramps will be closed as well. However, I-240 will remain open through the weekend. 

    During the closures, all interstate traffic will be detoured around the north I-40 loop and the south I-240 loop. 

    Walnut Grove and Park Avenue will be open, but access to I-240 will be prohibited.

    This construction is part of a $54.1 million project to rehabilitate and repair four bridges built in 1968. 

