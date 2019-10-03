0 Road closures scheduled for upgrades at Hernando Town Square

HERNANDO, Miss. - A major traffic artery in Hernando, Mississippi will be shut down for several days to install a crosswalk on the Hernando Town Square.

Commerce Street at Highway 51 will close from Saturday morning, Oct. 5 until Thursday morning, Oct. 10.

The new crosswalk is part of an Americans With Disabilities Act compliance project.

Commerce Street will be closed from the Trustmark Bank to the Time Square Market on one section of the square.

Highway 51 will still be open, but you won't be able to get to it on Commerce without a detour if you are east of the square.

Eric Felder travels commerce daily. He doesn't like the traffic snarl it is going to cause.

“It's going to be one major traffic jam through here, especially with all these trucks going through here every day,” Felder said.

Elaine Fletcher owns a gift shop off the square. She said the backup in traffic will benefit her business because people will cut through her lot. But as a grandmother, she is worried about her grandkids getting to school on time.

“It will be difficult and it will be a challenge,” she said. “But I guess if the school buses are late or parents are late to school, the school will take that into consideration.”

The city told FOX13 the road will be blocked for 5 days because once the concrete is put down and stamped to look like bricks, it will take several days for it to cure.

The city considered doing the work in two phases, but that would have required 10 days of the road being blocked in either direction.

That idea was traded for just 5 days of headache and getting it all done at once.

“Some days it is jammed up a mile back or two. It depends on what direction you are going in and what time of day,” Felder said.

Crosswalks are being installed all around the Hernando Town Square. It is part of a $650,000 project that will be finished in November.



