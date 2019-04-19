0 Road expansion is one of many new improvements coming to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Miss. - Lewisburg Mississippi is going through a housing boom. The county is widening Craft Road to help deal with the growth and traffic.

FOX13 found out new homes are on the way by the thousands.

The roadway widening project is going to cost a little over $1 million and it is going to widen a mile stretch of Craft Road.

"It has gotten busier. We were the first people to live out here in this subdivision and it has grown tremendously in the six years we have been here," China Baskin, a Lewisburg resident said.

According to Baskin, the five landing of Craft Road is a good thing. The county told FOX13 that gas, water and sewer lines are going in and 2,600 new homes are coming to the area.

Between the growth and school traffic, that is why Craft Road is being five-laned, starting at Bethel Road.

"I think that is going to be wonderful, we do actually need that. The traffic has picked up since 269 has come through and the school has caused a lot of traffic, which is a great thing but we do need the widening of the road," Baskin said.

County supervisors told FOX13 the widening part of the project will take place over the summer so it will not interfere with school traffic.

"That is much better planning because in the morning times you can't get out of this subdivision because of the school traffic," Baskin said.

Crews are currently putting in drainage and moving utilities before the widening part of the project begins this summer.

