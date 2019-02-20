Road rage incident ends in stabbing, deadly shooting outside north Mississippi store

HORN LAKE, Miss. - An apparent road rage incident ended in a stabbing and deadly shooting outside a store in Mississippi.
According to Horn Lake police, two men were involved in an apparent road rage incident near Hurt Road and Goodman Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said they then drove west on Goodman and pulled into the Walgreens parking lot.
One man approached the other, pulled out a knife and stabbed the other near the neck, according to investigators.
At that point, police said the man who had been stabbed pulled out a gun and shot the alleged stabber. That man was struck at least once in the chest.
Police said that man – who has not been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Memphis police, the man who was stabbed in the incident was an off-duty MPD officer.
Police said the off-duty officer was a “victim in this incident,” so they are not releasing the officer’s identity.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
That off-duty officer shot and killed the man who stabbed him during the road rage incident.
Horn Lake police continue to investigate the incident.
