Memphis police are investigating after shots were fired on a Memphis interstate.

According to police, multiple people were inside a car on Interstate-40 when someone fired into the car. The car pulled off at the Jackson Avenue exit and they called the police.

Police believe it was a road rage situation. Three juveniles were inside the car.

“We found out it’s a road rage incident,” Col. Gregory Sanders told FOX13. “Individual got upset… felt like they got cut off in traffic and wound up firing at least one shot.”

One victim was hurt by glass breaking, but no one was hit by a bullet.

Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken to Methodist North, but they are expected to be okay.

Traffic was at a standstill until 3:30 p.m. as police investigated the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Offcrs responded to a shots fired @ 40/Jackson. A male caller advised unknown subjects occupying a blk Nissan fired shots into their vehicle. No one was struck by the gunfire. A female received injuries from broken glass, she is being transported non-critical to Methodist North. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 2, 2019

The suspect responsible is possibly a male Black wearing a white t-shirt and a black ball cap. He was reportedly in a black Nissan (possibly an Altima) Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. https://t.co/U9os8tW2oD — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 2, 2019

Police say two male and one female juvenile had their car shot at by someone driving a black Nissan. No one was hit by gunfire. The Nissan was last seen driving east bound on I-40. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/5iWCwLbQZL — Jacque Masse (@massereports) April 2, 2019

