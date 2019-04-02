  • Road rage leads to shots fired on Memphis interstate, one hurt, police say

    Memphis police are investigating after shots were fired on a Memphis interstate. 

    According to police, multiple people were inside a car on Interstate-40 when someone fired into the car.  The car pulled off at the Jackson Avenue exit and they called the police. 

    Police believe it was a road rage situation. Three juveniles were inside the car. 

    “We found out it’s a road rage incident,” Col. Gregory Sanders told FOX13. “Individual got upset… felt like they got cut off in traffic and wound up firing at least one shot.” 

    One victim was hurt by glass breaking, but no one was hit by a bullet. 

    Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken to Methodist North, but they are expected to be okay. 

    Traffic was at a standstill until 3:30 p.m. as police investigated the incident. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

