Road reopened after man found shot on Memphis interstate, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police are investigating a shooting on a Memphis interstate.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the shooting call on I-55 near Elvis Presley Boulevard.
TDOT cameras show a massive response including an ambulance, patrol cars, and a fire engine.
At 7:36 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a Shooting at I240 and Norris. Prelim info: An adult male was struck and xported to ROH in critical condition. The exact location of the incident has NOT been confirmed.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 11, 2019
Subject(s) responsible occupied a red Toyota Solara.
Memphis police said one man was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said three lanes of southbound I-240 will be closed 'until further notice' while they continue their investigation.
Police are currently working to find out where the exact location of the shooting.
