Road reopened after man found shot on Memphis interstate, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police are investigating a shooting on a Memphis interstate.

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the shooting call on I-55 near Elvis Presley Boulevard. 

    TDOT cameras show a massive response including an ambulance, patrol cars, and a fire engine. 

    Memphis police said one man was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Police said three lanes of southbound I-240 will be closed 'until further notice' while they continue their investigation. 

    Police are currently working to find out where the exact location of the shooting. 

