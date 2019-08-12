Road shutdown after fatal accident in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Officers are searching for information after a fatal accident shuts down a Millington road.
Veterans Parkway is closed between Highway 51 and Dakar.
Millington Police are investigating the scene.
The area will remain shut down for at least one hour.
