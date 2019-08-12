  • Road shutdown after fatal accident in Millington

    Updated:

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Officers are searching for information after a fatal accident shuts down a Millington road.

    Veterans Parkway is closed between Highway 51 and Dakar.

    >> TRAFFIC ALERT

    Millington Police are investigating the scene.

    The area will remain shut down for at least one hour.

