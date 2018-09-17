Robber places knife to Subway worker's throat, police say

Memphis police are asking for help to find whoever is responsible for robbing a fast food restaurant.
Police said the robbery happened on Sept. 13, 2018. The man tried to enter the meal prep area in the Subway from an employee door, but he could not get inside.
The suspect paced the lobby area briefly before jumping the counter and walking to the back of the Subway.
The suspect surprised the victim from behind, placed a knife to her throat and demanded money.
He made off with nearly $400.
