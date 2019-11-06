Robbery at Dodge's chicken, police say

Two male suspects rob Dodge's Chicken of cash and cigarettes.
Memphis police responded to a robbery about 11:50 p.m. Monday at the Dodge's Chicken on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Police were told two male suspects robbed the business at gunpoint and stole the cash drawer and lots of cartons of cigarettes, police said.
The pair were last seen running towards Whitaker Dr., according to MPD Facebook.
MPD ask anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
