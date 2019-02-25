  • Robbery victim shot, killed in Whitehaven, police say

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting on Graceland Drive. 

    According to Memphis Fire, they were called to the 4200 block of Graceland Drive around 4 a.m.

    The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries. 

    Police said the shooting stemmed from a robbery. 

