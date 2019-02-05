0 Rock legend Steven Tyler helps open home in Bartlett to help abused women in Mid-South

BARTLETT, Tenn. - The people who live in the Mid-South are known as some of the most charitable and giving in the nation.

But on Monday, our region was on the receiving end of a good cause.

RELATED: Rock star Steven Tyler spotted at local Starbucks

Rock legend Steven Tyler was in Bartlett Monday, putting the muscle of his philanthropic organization “Janie’s Fund” behind Youth Villages.

And the opening of “Janie’s House.”

With the cutting of the ceremonial scarves, Youth Villages now has a better way to help young women in the area.

Up to 14 women can stay in the newly remodeled home now known as Janie’s House until they can find their own way back to society.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It’s God. Look at the sun,” said Tyler at the ceremony. “Just when the world seems over, you can turn into a butterfly.”

This is the second Janie’s House in America. The other one is located in Atlanta.

Tyler’s “Janie’s Fund,” meant to help abused girls, donated $500,000 to the project in Memphis.

It’s meant to give the girls a place where they can safely and comfortably recover.

But Tyler isn’t just putting his song’s name on the fund. He is known to have frequented the new house in Atlanta many times, talking to the girls and learning more about them.

Tyler’s involvement goes beyond the fundraising and that’s something the people of Youth Villages find not only endearing, but also vital to the long-term success of the “Janie’s Fund” project.

“I’m gonna bring this Janie’s Fund with me wherever I go,” said Tyler. “It’s like a dream come true.”

The next location will open in Las Vegas later in 2019.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.