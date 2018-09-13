  • Rock legends Mick Jagger and Jerry Lee Lewis spotted at Sun Studios

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Rock legends were in the bluff city Wednesday afternoon.

    Mick Jagger and Jerry Lee Lewis made a stop to Sun Studios.

     

     

    The  Killer and the Rolling Stones frontman were seen together at the historic recording studio.

    FOX13 is still working to confirm if they recorded anything, or if they just toured.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories