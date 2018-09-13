Rock legends Mick Jagger and Jerry Lee Lewis spotted at Sun Studios

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Rock legends were in the bluff city Wednesday afternoon.
Mick Jagger and Jerry Lee Lewis made a stop to Sun Studios.
At Sun studios Memphis pic.twitter.com/LeIvYuQi9J— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 13, 2018
The Killer and the Rolling Stones frontman were seen together at the historic recording studio.
FOX13 is still working to confirm if they recorded anything, or if they just toured.
