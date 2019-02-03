  • Rock star Steven Tyler meets Germantown Police at Starbucks

    By: Courtney Mickens

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A Germantown Police officer got the opportunity to meet a music icon.

    Rock legend Steven Tyler was spotted by GPD at Starbucks on Poplar Ave.

    The Facebook post said, "Never know who you might run into in Germantown." Officer Hambrock has two pictures with the iconic rock star.

    Tyler's Facebook page shows that he's headed to Atlanta for the Super Bowl Music Fest 2019.

    Steven Tyler is the lead singer of the rock band Aerosmith. He was also a judge on American Idol back in 2011.

