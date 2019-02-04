Rock star Steven Tyler spotted at local Starbucks

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A police officer spotted a music icon at his local Starbucks and had to get a photo or two. As it turns out, the legendary artist was in town for more than a cup of coffee.
A Germantown police officer met rock legend Steven Tyler at the Starbucks in Germantown.
The Facebook post said, "Never know who you might run into in Germantown." Officer Hambrock has two pictures with the iconic rock star.
Steven Tyler is the lead singer of the rock band Aerosmith. He was also a judge on American Idol back in 2011.
Tyler's Facebook page shows that he's headed to Atlanta for the Super Bowl Music Fest 2019.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Father of 7 killed in early morning double shooting, family says
- Former deputy was inside patrol car during DUI arrest, sheriff says
- ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John dies at 52
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
He wasn't in town long, but before leaving the Bluff City he made a impact on the lives of young people in the area.
"This does my heart and my soul good," Tyler said.
The reason he chose Memphis for a life-changing project and the dififference it will make on young women, tonight on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}