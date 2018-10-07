0 Roof collapses on newborn baby inside Memphis apartment, family blames management

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was almost a very scary situation for one Memphis family Saturday afternoon at a Whitehaven apartment complex.

An angry Brandi Kelley posted a video on her personal Facebook page after witnessing parts of the ceiling in her apartment unit fall on top of her own baby. FOX13 got a chance to speak with Kelley's boyfriend and father of her baby, Colby Burton. Burton said he and his family moved to the South Pointe Townhomes in Whitehaven in August.

"I think if it would have come straight down at a sharp point it probably would've hurt him," Burton said.

Kelley's post on Facebook as more than 6,000 shares on Facebook, and her friends are defending her saying the South Pointe Townhomes need fixing up.

As we reported back in April of 2018, two twins died inside an apartment due to a fire at the same complex. The twins were only 3 years old.

Back to Kelley's situation, before the roof collapsed Saturday afternoon, Burton told FOX13 they had three garbage cans in different areas of the family's apartment to catch water from several leaks.

Kelley's video shows her going into the leasing office to report the incident.

"For two months I have been complaining about my house nobody came to fix expletive," Kelley said on her Facebook video.

FOX13 went to the leasing office but the doors were locked. We have called and left voicemails and haven't heard back.

Thankfully, Kelley took to her Facebook again Saturday evening to report her baby is safe and unharmed.

