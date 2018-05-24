0 Rookie MPD officers make lowest amount of money compared to other Mid-South cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is committed to trying to rebuild its short staffed police department.

The Memphis Police Association warns those efforts just got harder after the city council struck down any hopes of officers getting a pay raise. Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams told FOX13 "they just don't want to invest in people and employees in this city."

Mike William's said no pay raises for the 1,979 men and women in blue will have a ripple effect for the department and any effort to build up the ranks.

"It stifles recruitment. They already have been having problems trying to recruit," Williams said.

MPD currently has a recruiting class with 69 cadets, but the association contends nearly 70 officers have left the department since the beginning of the year.

"And it is because of the compensation packages they have been offering," argues Williams, who gave FOX13 the associations salary comparisons.

The data shows MPD is the lowest paid compared to three other cities. According the MPA figures, a Memphis police rookie officer will earn $43,000. The same officer in Collierville can earn $43,560 and $46,844 in Germantown. An officer in Nashville with one year on the job can earn $48,384.

"It makes Memphis look very unattractive," said Williams.

He believes without a pay raise, the MPD's only hope to attract large recruiting class is to change the requirements such as residency and education.

"Once upon a time we lowered the educational standard to high school graduates, that was not a good thing," Williams told FOX13.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's administration is drafting language to provide police officers a performance based bonus but no details are available at this point.

