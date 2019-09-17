Rooming house in Memphis catches on fire, 9 people escape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department investigating a fire in South Memphis.
There were nine tenants that saw smoke and escaped safely before crews made the scene at the corner of Latham and Trigg.
Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire throughout the home which sustained partial collapse in the roof area, MFD said.
There were no reported injuries. Fire Investigators were on the scene for hours conducting an investigation to determine the cause and origin.
The home did have working smoke alarms.
