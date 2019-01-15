0 Rubber speed humps upset drivers in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People who live in the Balmoral neighborhood in east Memphis are upset with the new speed humps installed near Maccinnes Drive.

The City of Memphis installed rubber speed humps in November.

People who live in the neighborhood told FOX134 they wanted asphalt speed humps because they are longer and easier to drive over. Instead, rubber speed humps were placed on the road.

Several neighbors signed a petition for them in 2017, expecting asphalt speed humps – but rubber humps were installed instead.

“They are much longer and much easier to drive over than rubberized much more narrow speed humps,” said Eddie Settles with the Neighborhood Watch Association.

Settles said the speed humps have stopped cars from driving fast through the neighborhood- but wants to know why there was a miscommunication with the city.

“Many of out neighbors are upset, we would love to have peace between us and the city,” said Settles.

City spokesperson Arlenia Cole told FOX13 the city was transitioning to rubber speed humps when the petition went out in Spring 2017. She explained that the asphalt speed humps don’t last as long as the rubber ones.

If the neighborhood wants to remove the speed humps they have to circulate a new petition and have 74% in favor.

