0 Rules proposed for police oversight boards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - State House Republicans are backing proposed legislation that would define how community oversight boards are created, who can serve on them and what they can do.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Michael Curcio and it would remove subpoena powers and label any document provided to the board by agencies as confidential.

The proposal also states board membership won’t be restricted by economic status or employment history, but it would limit board members to registered voters.

“We would have to do away with our charter about what we can and cannot do, so I think it’s a very complicated, unfair and unnecessary piece of legislation,” said Rev. Ralph White, who serves as the vice chairman for the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) in Memphis.

White said when the board is reviewing cases of police misconduct, the group’s motto is to be opened minded and objective.

He said CLERB can't do that without subpoena powers, which would be removed if this legislation passes.

“We have material printed out before us, but we feel that many times officers can come in and bring even more clarity. You know, they've got their side of the story,” he said. “Even now, I don’t think our board is adequate and I don’t think we have enough power now, and this would really eliminate the power that we have – the influence that we have.”

FOX13 talked with Curcio over the phone about his proposed legislation.

He said the goal of this legislation is to set statewide guidelines for the three community oversight boards in Memphis, Knoxville and Nashville and any new ones that may form in the state.

“[I] talked with our folks here at the state and said what does the Tennessee code say about oversight boards and when the answer came back, ‘well nothing… they actually don’t exist in code’ to me, that was an oversight that was long overdue,” said Curcio.

He said the legislation mirrors best practices.

“As an observed best practice, we see that far less than a majority of these boards across the country have subpoena power. And the National Institute Justice is of the opinion that subpoena power isn’t that helpful and doesn’t fit into their best practices,” said Curcio.

FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Police Association to get a comment for this story but we haven't heard back yet.

