Runaway Tennessee teen missing for almost two weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are searching for a runaway teen that's been missing for nearly two weeks.
Alec Williamson, 15, was last seen at his home on Oct. 1. That's also the last day he showed up for school.
Police say Alec has been known to run away before. Alec's dad, who lives in the Bordeaux area, says he used to run away to the Madison area - which is north of Nashville. However, Alec claims his friends don't live there anymore.
Anyone with information on Alec's whereabouts should call Metro Nashville Police North Precinct at (615) 862-4410.
