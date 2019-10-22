Runaway tire from 18-wheeler sparks fire at Mid-South visitor's center

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A runaway tire from an 18-wheeler is to blame for a fire at the DeSoto County Visitor’s Center.
The center, which is located off Interstate 55 next to the Landers Center, is currently closed for repairs.
The tire came off the southbound 18-wheeler on I-55, hit a barbed-wire fence, ripping off the top strand, and kept bouncing.
It landed a few feet short of the Visitor’s Center, leaving a massive skid in the grass.
From there, it bounced and busted through a window, eventually coming to rest against a file cabinet loaded with paper.
The hub of the tire was so hot, it caught the filing cabinet on fire.
The fire scorched the room it was in and burned part of the outside of the building.
Delbert Palmer is part of the crew working to fix the building.
He told FOX13 he has never seen anything like it.
“It is pretty crazy,” he said. “I mean had it been during work hours, somebody could have been hurt. It actually hit where somebody sits at a desk.”
The Visitor’s Center and tourism offices will be temporarily housed in office space in the Landers Center until the damage repaired.
No word on how long that will take.
