Safe sitting in middle of parking lot after store break-in

    Updated:

    Memphis police confirmed to FOX13 they are on the scene of a break-in in Parkway Village.

    Police were called to Emilios Supermercado on the 2700 block of Getwell Road around 5:15 on Thursday morning. 

    When FOX13 arrived on the scene, a safe was sitting in the middle of the parking lot. 

    It is not clear if anything was stolen or if they just dumped the safe. 

