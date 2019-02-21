Safe sitting in middle of parking lot after store break-in

Memphis police confirmed to FOX13 they are on the scene of a break-in in Parkway Village.
Police were called to Emilios Supermercado on the 2700 block of Getwell Road around 5:15 on Thursday morning.
When FOX13 arrived on the scene, a safe was sitting in the middle of the parking lot.
It is not clear if anything was stolen or if they just dumped the safe.
FOX13 is LIVE from the scene on Good Morning Memphis and will have a FULL report.
Emilio’s was broken into this morning. Police say they received the call around 5:15. Look in the parking lot... it looks like the suspect left the safe in the middle of the parking lot. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/aTWk1tgZdP— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) February 21, 2019
