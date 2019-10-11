Safety precautions to take before plugging in your space heater

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Temperatures are dropping in the Mid-South, so residents are looking for ways to stay warm. But there are some serious precautions to take before plugging in that space heater.
DeSoto County EMS division chief Scott Sanko told FOX13 that most fires that happen during cold weather are caused by space heaters and people not following directions.
Sanko said, “The biggest thing that we see with them is they will use extension cords that may not be close enough to an outlet. They should be plugged directly into the wall.”
The placement of the space heater is also critical. Make sure it’s on a flat surface and not near any furniture or on a chair or anything that could catch on fire.
“You should have a 3 ft. clearance from anything around it because the base can get really hot and at times they are prone to catch carpet or clothing on fire.”
If you’re looking to buy a space heater, buy a known brand and one that is “UL listed,” meaning it meets required safety standards.
