0 Safety regulations under debate as third electric scooter company launches in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More electric scooters are coming to Memphis.

The company “Spin Scooters” have already added 48 new scooters downtown. By Wednesday, there will be 100 more – identified by their bright orange color.

A few weeks ago, the city of Nashville discussed possibly banning the scooters. Instead, the Metro Council voted to enforce stricter guidelines.

Memphis city councilmembers told FOX13 they did not have a problem with the new scooters coming to town, and they said they don’t plan on enforcing stricter guidelines unless there are more accidents.

Fredrick Hardin said he enjoys riding them but thinks the city should enforce more safety regulations. He lived in Nashville in May when a 26-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while riding a scooter.

After that, Nashville leaders discussed banning the scooters.

The Tennessean reported council voted to cut the number of scooters in half and include a curfew for riding them. They also plan on creating slow zones downtown and “no-ride” zones.

However, Memphis city councilmember Patrice Robinson said there is not a push for that here. She thinks the scooters are a good option for transportation.

“I believe we already have regulations in place and we see if there is a problem then the council will have conversation around that,” said Robinson.

When the scooters first came to Memphis, the city suggested users wear helmets and use bike lanes and streets to ride the scooters.

Hardin thinks more should be done.

“Definitely no sidewalks, certain areas where it’s highly populated to have times of prohibited riding and what not for the safety involved,” he said.

Spin Scooters officials told FOX13 they have employees that will make sure the scooters are taken care of. They also hosted a scooter safety class to students in Nashville.

