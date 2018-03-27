  • Same sex couple in North Mississippi start petition to become prom king and queen

    HERNANDO, Miss. - A same sex couple in Hernando, Mississippi have started a petition to be prom king and queen.

    Mallory Boone and Kenzie Ellenberger have gotten more than 1,000 signatures on their petition so far.

    They want Kenzie to be able to be placed on the ballot for prom king.

    They said it is unfair only a traditional couple can be named prom king and queen.

    "Kenzie Ellenberger is trying to be nominated for Prom King. Our principal Duane Case has denied that she can be nominated to even be on the ballot for Prom King, when he originally told her YES. We wanted to represent the people in Hernando Mississippi who are apart of the LGBTQ community, but with him denying us that wish, we need YOUR help! We will NOT give up! We will keep fighting for what we believe."

    - Mallory Boone (via: change.org)

    For more information on the petition, click here.

