0 Sanitation truck drivers getting raise in Mississippi city

PANOLA COUNTY Miss. - Panola County is increasing pay for sanitation truck drivers that have tenure with the county by $1 dollar per hour to stop drivers from leaving.

Losing drivers to other businesses has been an issue for the county, which has more than 10,000 accounts where they pick up trash.

The county lost four drivers in the last month. That number represents nearly a third of the drivers they need to get the job done effectively.

Lagouna Fondren lives in Panola County. She applauds the county for keeping the tenured drivers it did.

“I think it is awesome (because) everybody needs money,” she explained. “I think it is great. We all need that.”

The county is paying about six tenured drivers between $15.59 and $16.59 per hour. That’s a dollar more than what they were making.

The goal of the raise is to help compete with private businesses.

“I think they deserve it,” Cedrick Doyle told FOX13. “They go through a lot picking up the trash and dealing with the weather. It is a lot on people… (and) a little money won’t hurt nobody.”

Fondren believes the pay increase may attract more drivers to Panola County.

“I think it will probably get more people coming in and investing in that career,” she said. “I mean who wants to actually do that… so you gotta pay them to do it right? I need my trash picked up, and I appreciate them coming to pick it up.”

The county is training four new drivers to replace the four they lost. The pay increase for tenured drivers will cost the county about $20,000 per year.

