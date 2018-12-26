0 Santa Claus surprises children battling cancer in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A family in Cordova with three kids battling cancer was surprised with a box full of goodies from Santa on Christmas.

Al Gates was inspired to surprise the family after FOX13 shared the family’s story on Christmas Eve.

“They were happy they came in dressed up like Santa Claus, and the little 7-year-old came up to me and was like oh Santa and it almost brought tears to my eyes,” said Gates.

Elnora Lee and her family usually spend time in the hospital during the holidays, but this year they were able to stay at home.

Lee doesn’t have time to decorate for Christmas because she puts their health first.

“It’s the simple things for me. I think people think about cars, hoverboard and all I’m doing is trying to live and eat,” said Lee.

A good Samaritan named Tiffany Harmon surprised the family a few days ago by decorating a tree in their home.

Gates said he decided to surprise the kids on Christmas morning to spread the holiday cheer.

“The mom was overjoyed she was really overjoyed like she was about to cry herself and the other kids too they were happy,” said Gates.

Lee said it’s a Christmas the family will never forget.

She said she is thankful for the little things like enjoying a visit from Santa and a big Christmas tree just to see a smile on her children’s faces.

“It really made my night, my year it let me know that God has not forgotten about us,” said Lee.

The family enjoyed a nice Christmas meal surrounded by loved ones Tuesday evening. They plan on going back to the hospital tomorrow.

