Sausage recalled for possible listeria contamination

Malone’s Fine Sausage Inc., a Milwaukee, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 26,323 pounds of ready-to-eat pork head cheese product that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
The ready-to-eat pork head cheese items were produced on various dates from Aug. 27, 2018 through Oct. 5, 2018. The following products are subject to recall.
The problem was discovered on Oct. 9, 2018 by FSIS inspection program personnel while verifying the disposition of product that FSIS tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
