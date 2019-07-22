0 Scammers getting sophisticated with 'work from home' scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scammers are getting more sophisticated in the Mid-South. Today on FOX13 News at 5, we expose the company responsible for the scam.

A mother of four thought she found the perfect 'work from home' gig, but the company blocked her phone number without paying her.

Ashlie Wilson has a lot going on. She's got four kids, a live in grandmother, and a sick dog all counting on her.

So when she saw a job posting that said she could work from home, she thought it looked like a perfect fit.

Now, not only is she out of a job - scammers have her driver's license and social security numbers.

"I mean, it sounded like bread and butter, you know? It sounded great," Wilson said.

Wilson needed a gig that would allow her to be a caretaker for her grandma and her four kids.

"I took a leave of absence from a weekly paying job to stay home with my kids and my 78-year-old grandma."

Wilson had to fill out a W2, was given an official orientation video, and felt like she backgrounded the company pretty well.

The job seemed too good to be true - but you know what they say.

"No one is available to take your call... Nobody will call back."

