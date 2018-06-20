- Scattered light rain expected through the morning in the Mid-South
- Temperatures stay in the upper 80s this afternoon due to a mostly cloudy sky
- Rain chances stay high tonight through Friday with scattered showers & storms expected
- Average rainfall totals will be near an inch by Friday
- Rain chances back off for the weekend and temperatures return to near 90 with ‘feel like’ temps near 100
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of the rain chances over the next few days!
Trending stories:
- Man charged, MPD officer identified after being struck, critically injured during traffic stop
- Wendy’s investigating video of live mouse inside food packaging
- Mom: Bullies ‘killed my son’ by pushing him into swimming pool
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}