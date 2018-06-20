  • Scattered light rain expected Wednesday

    By: Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • Scattered light rain expected through the morning in the Mid-South 
    • Temperatures stay in the upper 80s this afternoon due to a mostly cloudy sky
    • Rain chances stay high tonight through Friday with scattered showers & storms expected
    • Average rainfall totals will be near an inch by Friday
    • Rain chances back off for the weekend and temperatures return to near 90 with ‘feel like’ temps near 100
    • Watch the video above for a breakdown of the rain chances over the next few days!

