  • Scattered Showers and Cooler Temperatures expected for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • You’ll want the jacket and umbrella before walking out the door.
    • Scattered showers in today’s forecast—especially this morning.
    • Good news: no threat severe
    • Temperatures are cool now, but will warm up to the mid-60s this afternoon.
    • Watch the video above for you cool and damp Thursday.
       

    Trending stories:

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scattered Showers and Cooler Temperatures expected for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain chance forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cloudy with warmer temperatures expected for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cloudy with Spotty Showers Forecasted for Mid South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rainy Sunday ahead, temps in the 60s/70s for the next few days