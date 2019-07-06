- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Watch out for scattered showers and storms this afternoon
- Highs will top out near 90 but feel more like the upper 90s
- A low rain chance is possible overnight with lows in the mid-70s
- Afternoon feel like temps Sunday & Monday will be in the low 100s
- Afternoon rain chances stay low through most of next week
