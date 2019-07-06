  • Scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Watch out for scattered showers and storms this afternoon
    • Highs will top out near 90 but feel more like the upper 90s
    • A low rain chance is possible overnight with lows in the mid-70s
    • Afternoon feel like temps Sunday & Monday will be in the low 100s
    • Afternoon rain chances stay low through most of next week
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend weather!
       

