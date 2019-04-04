- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are currently moving through the Mid-South.
- Showers linger for most of the day, with the heaviest rain moving in this afternoon; High: 65°
- There is a low risk for strong to severe storms later today, with the primary threats being large hail and strong winds.
- Showers exit early Friday, allowing for a mainly dry and comfortable Friday afternoon—High: 72°
- An unsettled weather pattern takes hold of the Mid-South, keeping rain chances in the forecast through next Tuesday.
