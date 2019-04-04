  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are currently moving through the Mid-South

    • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are currently moving through the Mid-South.
    • Showers linger for most of the day, with the heaviest rain moving in this afternoon; High: 65°
    • There is a low risk for strong to severe storms later today, with the primary threats being large hail and strong winds.
    • Showers exit early Friday, allowing for a  mainly dry and comfortable Friday afternoon—High: 72°
    • An unsettled weather pattern takes hold of the Mid-South, keeping rain chances in the forecast through next Tuesday.
       

