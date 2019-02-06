Scattered Showers and Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Expected for Mid-South

- No need for the coat this morning as temperatures are warm in the 60s.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the low 70s.
- Spotty showers on radar, with more rain expected throughout the day.
- Rain chance: 60%--isolated strong to severe storm possible north of I-40.
- Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
- Wind Advisory in effect for overnight.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Wednesday.
