Scattered showers expected across the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn -
- Grab the umbrella before you head out the door-- scattered showers are moving through parts of the Mid-South.
- Temperatures are currently in the mid to upper 50s.
- Another unseasonably cool afternoon, with temperatures only warming to 80°.
- Temperatures return to the upper 80s tomorrow, with heat indices in the mid-90s for the weekend.
- Tracking the tropics—where Hurricane Florence makes it way closer to the Carolina coastline.
