  • Scattered showers expected across the Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn -
    • Grab the umbrella before you head out the door-- scattered showers are moving through parts of the Mid-South.
    • Temperatures are currently in the mid to upper 50s.
    • Another unseasonably cool afternoon, with temperatures only warming to 80°.
    • Temperatures return to the upper 80s tomorrow, with heat indices in the mid-90s for the weekend.
    • Tracking the tropics—where Hurricane Florence makes it way closer to the Carolina coastline.
       

