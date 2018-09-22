Scattered showers expected for first day of fall

• Scattered showers & isolated storms expected through this first day of Fall
• The area to see the best rain chance this afternoon will be south of I-40
• A boundary will help keep the Mid-South’s weather pattern soggy through Wednesday
• Temperatures stay in the 70s this weekend
• Highs return to the 80s next week
• Watch the video above for the latest on this wet weather!
