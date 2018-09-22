  • Scattered showers expected for first day of fall

    Updated:

    •    Scattered showers & isolated storms expected through this first day of Fall
    •    The area to see the best rain chance this afternoon will be south of I-40
    •    A boundary will help keep the Mid-South’s weather pattern soggy through Wednesday
    •    Temperatures stay in the 70s this weekend
    •    Highs return to the 80s next week
    •    Watch the video above for the latest on this wet weather!
     

