  • Scattered showers expected for the Mid-South

    By: elisabeth De'Amore , patrick pete , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • A couple rounds of showers will move into the area today. 
    • Unseasonably warm afternoon: High 81°
    • A few showers expected for Saturday.
    • Slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday: High 75°
    • Warmer temperatures return next week. 

