Scattered showers expected for the Mid-South

- A couple rounds of showers will move into the area today.
- Unseasonably warm afternoon: High 81°
- A few showers expected for Saturday.
- Slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday: High 75°
- Warmer temperatures return next week.
Trending stories:
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student’s dress up at Memphis school, police say
- Person shot at Opry Mills mall in Nashville
- Man interested in coworker kills her fiancé to eliminate competition, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}