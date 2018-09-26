Scattered showers forecast for Mid-South

- Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be active overnight and into tomorrow morning
- Temperatures will get cooler into tomorrow morning as the cold front progresses
- Temperatures will stay cool into the afternoon
- Rain will exit by later morning
- Cooler temps linger Wednesday/Thursday
- Slight rain chances in our southern counties Thursday
Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Wednesday
